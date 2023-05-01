Gov’t to review minimum wage in July: Minister

Gov’t to review minimum wage in July: Minister

ISTANBUL
Gov’t to review minimum wage in July: Minister

The government will reconsider the minimum wage level in July, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin has said.

He noted that inflation has started to decline but prices continue to increase.

“We will reevaluate this [minimum wage] in July and set the minimum wage at a level which will protect workers. We are carrying out a study on purchasing power,” Bilgin said in an interview with private broadcaster A Haber.

The minimum wage was hiked from 5,500 Turkish Liras to 8,500 liras ($437) in January.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on April 28 that the annual inflation rate is expected to be less than 50 percent in April.

“We will gradually reduce inflation to single digits,” he added.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release the inflation data for April on May 3.

The labor union Türk-İş calculated that the poverty line of a family of four increased from 31,200 liras to 33,000 liras in April.

Food expenditure of a family of four, which the union describes as the “hunger line,” rose from 9,600 to 10,140 liras.

The annual inflation rate, which hit 85.5 percent in October, slowed from 55.1 percent in February to 50.5 percent in March.

The government is also working on pensions, he added, noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will unveil the details.

There are around 15 million pensioners in Türkiye and 9.5 million of them receive less than 7,500 liras in pension payment, Bilgin said.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye marks Labor Day

Türkiye marks Labor Day

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye marks Labor Day

    Türkiye marks Labor Day

  2. Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

    Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

  3. Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

    Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

  4. Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

    Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

  5. Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria

    Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria
Recommended
Companies mull over making more investments in white goods sector

Companies mull over making more investments in white goods sector
Russia raises Turkish tomato import quota

Russia raises Turkish tomato import quota
Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Restaurant chain BigChefs going public
Time to prioritize social justice

Time to prioritize social justice
China factory activity cools in April

China factory activity cools in April
Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM

Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM
WORLD Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Turkish restaurant chain BigChefs is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this week with the book building for the shares to be offered at 22.5 Turkish Liras per share taking place between May 3 and May 5.

SPORTS Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

The Denver Nuggets, fueled by 34 points from Jamal Murray, dominated Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns 125-107 on April 29 in game one of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series.