GNA forces kill 20 Haftar militia members in Libya

  • April 03 2020 10:14:00

GNA forces kill 20 Haftar militia members in Libya

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
GNA forces kill 20 Haftar militia members in Libya

In this file photo taken on June 13, 2019, fighters loyal to the U.N.-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) open tank fire from their position in the al-Sawani area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. (AFP File Photo)

Libya’s U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said ON March 3 that its forces killed 20 militia members loyal to renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar in Sirte.

The militia members were killed in an airstrike, Mustafa al-Mujie, the spokesman for the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, told Anadolu Agency.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. International efforts to reach a ceasefire have been stymied by Haftar’s side flouting the process.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

  3. Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

    Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

  4. Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

    Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

  5. Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

    Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid
Recommended
Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship
Evidence suggest 90 mln-year rainforest in Antarctica

Evidence suggest 90 mln-year rainforest in Antarctica
Latest on the coronavirus: Confirmed cases worldwide top 1 million

Latest on the coronavirus: Confirmed cases worldwide top 1 million
UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries

UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries
Afghan, Taliban prisoner exchange to begin amid coronavirus

Afghan, Taliban prisoner exchange to begin amid coronavirus
Syria war records lowest monthly death toll in 9 years

Syria war records lowest monthly death toll in 9 years
WORLD Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired on April 2 by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.  
ECONOMY Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Turkey's foreign trade volume grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to $98.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released on April 2.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.