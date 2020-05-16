Global call for ‘free COVID-19 vaccine for all’

  • May 16 2020 12:24:06

Global call for ‘free COVID-19 vaccine for all’

ISTANBUL
Global call for ‘free COVID-19 vaccine for all’

As the World Health Assembly (WHA) is set to convene on May 18, prominent personalities from across the globe urged world powers to pledge a free “COVID-19 vaccine for all” when available.

An open letter signed by over 140 global leaders and experts urged governments and international partners to ensure that when a safe and effective vaccine is developed, “it is produced rapidly at scale and made available for all people, in all countries, free of charge.”

“Humanity today, in all its fragility, is searching for an effective and safe vaccine against COVID-19. It is our best hope of putting a stop to this painful global pandemic,” the letter said.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 304,600 worldwide, with total infections nearing 4.5 million and more than 1.61 million recoveries from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Health ministers from across the globe will attend the WHA on May 18, with COVID-19 topping the agenda.

In the letter, the leaders, including presidents of South Africa, Ghana and Senegal, and prime ministers of Finland and Pakistan, acknowledged efforts by many countries and international organizations towards producing a vaccine.

“Our world will only be safer once everyone can benefit from the science and access a vaccine and that is a political challenge,” said the letter.

Urging the WHA health ministers to renew commitments made at the founding of the World Health Organization, the letter said: “We cannot afford for monopolies, crude competition and near-sighted nationalism to stand in the way.

“We must heed the warning that ‘those who do not remember the past are doomed to repeat it’. We must learn the painful lessons from a history of unequal access in dealing with a disease such as HIV and Ebola,” it added.

The letter also called for “urgent need to reform and strengthen public health systems worldwide” in which all barriers for vulnerable people are removed “so that rich and poor alike can access the healthcare, technologies and medicines they need, free at the point of need”.

“Only a people’s vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again. A bold international agreement cannot wait,” it added.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey imposes 4-day curfew in 15 provinces amid pandemic

    Turkey imposes 4-day curfew in 15 provinces amid pandemic

  3. Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

    Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

  4. Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

    Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

  5. Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

    Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism
Recommended
Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo

Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo
Italy to reopen borders for EU tourists in early June

Italy to reopen borders for EU tourists in early June
Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen
US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China

US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China
Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe

Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe
NATO ready to support Libyas government: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to support Libya's government: Stoltenberg
WORLD Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo

Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo

A government watchdog fired suddenly by Donald Trump was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said a Democratic lawmaker who accused the president of committing a potentially illegal act of retribution.

ECONOMY Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey will accept patients from 31 countries as of May 20 as it loosens coronavirus restrictions, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.