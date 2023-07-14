Giraffe bone found in Kayseri excavations

Giraffe bone found in Kayseri excavations

KAYSERİ
Giraffe bone found in Kayseri excavations

A 7.5-million-year-old giraffe forearm bone has been found during this year’s excavations that have continued since 2018 on the shore of Yamula Dam in Kocasinan district of the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

Anthropologist Oğuzhan Köylüoğlu said, “This year's work started on June 7, and we have found nearly 30 fossils so far. Normally, we would find jointed fossils of horses and mammals we call 'Bovidae.' But this year, we found a giraffe forearm bone. It has been preserved well and has survived to the present day.”

Murat Adıyaman, a shepherd in Kocasinan district, found a bone fragment on the shore of Yamula Dam in Taşhan district in 2017. The examination of the samples taken from there revealed that the bone fragments date back to 6 to 7.5 million years ago and then in 2018, excavations were initiated in the area.

The giraffe arm bone, which will be removed from the ground with the plaster jacket method, will be exhibited at a museum.

Speaking about the works, Köylüoğlu said, “So far, we have found 612 fossils in the Yamula Dam localities [small settlements]. They are divided into different localities. Fossils unearthed here are called ‘proboscidea,’ ‘giraffidae’ and ‘Bovidae.’ Apart from this, we also find carnivorous animals and creatures that we call pigs.”

Stating that this year they had unearthed nearly 30 fossils, Köylüoğlu said, “We removed 10-15 of them from the ground. But the giraffe bone was more important to us. This is a well-preserved fossil that has survived to the present day with its parts we call the 'radius flour' and the 'humerus.' We are making studies on them. Apart from the giraffe, we also find animals such as horses, sheep, goats and antelopes. But a distinctive feature of the horse from today's horses is that it has three-toed hooves. This belongs to a type of horse that we call 'hyperion,' which evolved 7.5 million years ago.”

Stating that a team of 10 people was working on the excavations in Kayseri, Köylüoğlu said the following:

"In summer, students also come when the land opens. Unlike previous years, we have a clod process on fossils this year. Fossils are normally opened and numbered in the first place, but this year we aim to remove them as clods. When many fossils are intertwined and we cannot remove them one by one, we use this method we call ‘clods.’ It means we open the area of the fossils and remove them with the earth as a whole.”

Türkiye,

WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China
LATEST NEWS

  1. Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

    Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

  2. Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

    Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

  3. Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

    Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

  4. Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

    Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

  5. South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins

    South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins
Recommended
Italian artist Pistolettos Venus of the Rags destroyed in fire

Italian artist Pistoletto's 'Venus of the Rags' destroyed in fire
Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time

Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time
Succession tops nominations for Emmys

'Succession' tops nominations for Emmys
Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows
South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins

South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill to headline Global Citizen concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill to headline Global Citizen concert
WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Summer has just begun in the Northern Hemisphere but a brutal heat wave is already gripping parts of Europe, China and the United States, where record temperatures expected this weekend are a stark illustration of the dangers of a warming climate.

ECONOMY Retail sales grow 28 percent

Retail sales grow 28 percent

Retail sales volume has grown by 28.4 percent in May from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.