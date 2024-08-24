German intel unveils unconventional campaign amid staff shortage

BERLIN
"Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) has been conducting an extraordinary recruitment drive since March due to a critical shortage of qualified personnel."

In a bid to address the acute deficit of skilled professionals, the agency, responsible for foreign intelligence, adorned its buildings in Germany with recruitment posters and has been running a campaign under the slogan “Come from Behind."

As part of the campaign, the BND disseminated a multitude of posters across Germany, urging citizens to apply with messages such as “We’re on the trail of terrorists —Join us in the hunt” and “Imagine being sought by the BND — as part of our team.”

These distinctly unorthodox recruitment posters are prominently displayed on billboards in Berlin, Bonn and Munich.

Most recently, the BND set up a booth at Gamescom, the world's largest video game fair, aiming “to attract specialist talent.”

Visitors to the agency's booth at Gamescom were invited to engage in a video game that simulates a fictional terrorist attack, where they must deduce clues.

BND President Bruno Kahl cited the campaign's inception as a response to the personnel shortage induced by an aging population, noting that the number of retirees surpasses the influx of younger recruits.

Kahl also highlighted that applicants undergo rigorous security screenings, are prohibited from using cell phones while on duty, cannot work remotely and earn less than they would in the private sector.

He emphasized the paramount importance of security, pointing out that employees are barred from discussing the specifics of their work with family or friends.

Furthermore, the BND introduced a new logo alongside the campaign, diverging from other German state institutions.

The revamped logo features the Federal Eagle, Germany's emblem, with wings and beak extended, head turned to the right, encircled by a round frame.

The circular section on the eagle's body, reminiscent of the Bundestag, is believed to symbolize the agency’s role as a “guardian of democracy.”

Mpox less likely to lead school closures: Experts
