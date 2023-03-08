Georgians protest against draft law on media, nonprofits

Georgians protest against draft law on media, nonprofits

TBILISI
Georgians protest against draft law on media, nonprofits

Georgian authorities used tear gas and water cannon outside the parliament building in the capital Tuesday against protesters who oppose a proposed law some see as stifling freedom of the press.

The law, which has received initial approval, would require media outlets and nongovernmental organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.”

International organizations have voiced concern over the draft law, saying it runs against Georgia’s democratic development.

Thousands of people have been massing for days in Tbilisi to protest the proposed law, and a fight broke out at one point among lawmakers. A police statement said several law enforcement officers have been injured. Protesters have also reported injuries.

While Georgia's president, Salome Zurabishvili, has said she would veto the bill, its authors say it's needed for the transparency of the work of entities financed by representatives of foreign states. Parliament can override presidential vetoes.

In a video she shot with New York's Statue of Liberty visible in the background, Zurabishvili supported the protesters.

“I am standing in New York, and behind me is the Statue of Liberty. This is is a symbol for which Georgia has always fought, for which we have come to this day. I am with you, because today you represent free Georgia. Georgia, which sees its future in Europe and will not give anyone the right to take this future. This law must be abolished in any form."

In Russia, a foreign agent law is often used to shut down organizations and news outlets that report voices critical of the government. Georgian civil activists and opposition representatives have blocked both entrances to the parliament building, chanting: “No to Russian law!” “Russians!” “Slaves!”

The European Union has warned Georgia that by adopting this law it would harm its prospects of ever joining the bloc.

Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of the opposition National Movement Rally, told parliament: “Everyone should understand that saving our country, saving our young generation, saving our future lies only through the European path.”

protests,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

  2. Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

    Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

  3. İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

    İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

  4. Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

    Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

  5. Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

    Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut
Recommended
Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut
Two US citizens kidnapped in Mexico found dead, two survive

Two US citizens kidnapped in Mexico found dead, two survive
Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference
Kims sister warns N Korea ready to act against US, South

Kim's sister warns N Korea ready to act against US, South
Ukraine moves to fortify embattled Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify embattled Bakhmut as Russia closes in
Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan
WORLD Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military company claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting continues in the war's longest battle.

ECONOMY Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Torn down by growing debt and a barrage of crises, leaders of the world’s poorest countries have stepped up calls for the rules governing handouts of billions of dollars to be rewritten.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.