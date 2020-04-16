Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.

"As you know, I have been battling against this virus for nearly a month. Believe me it wasn't easy but thank god! Today I wanted to share my test result with you as I tested negative for the first time over my lasting treatment," the Turkish football coach said in a live video on Instagram.

"So please take this seriously to protect yourself, beloved ones and people around you.”

Terim, 66, urged followers to heed health experts' warnings and offered condolences to the families of coronavirus victims.

He wished patience and recovery for those suffering from COVID-19 and thanked the medical staff for treating him and said he is ready to be plasmotherapy donor if he can satisfy medical criteria.

In addition to coaching clubs in Italy and Turkey, Terim managed the Turkish National Football Team, with his latest stint wrapping up in 2017.

He earned eight Turkish league titles with Galatasaray and is viewed as one of the greatest football managers in Turkey.



