Fugitive in Doku case faces initial US court hearing

WASHINGTON

A suspect in the disappearance of university student Gülistan Doku appeared in a United States court for the first time on June 30 as proceedings began over his immigration status and possible removal from the country, according to court filings and media reports.

During the online hearing, the judge granted a delay after Altaş’s attorney requested additional time to prepare. The court rescheduled the next hearing for July 21, according to reports.

Altaş, who is being held in custody in the United States, appeared in court in prison attire. The judge also indicated that the hearing had initially been scheduled as a preliminary review related to Altaş’s asylum application and other forms of legal protection.

Altaş was detained by U.S. authorities on May 22 after Interpol issued a red notice at Türkiye’s request. Turkish officials have described him as a key suspect in the case.

The 2020 disappearance of Doku, a student at Munzur University in the eastern city of Tunceli, has drawn sustained public attention. The investigation gained momentum after chief prosecutor Ebru Cansu reopened the case and formed a special investigative team that reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, analyzed mobile phone and license plate recognition data and identified new suspects.

Authorities have since detained or arrested multiple suspects, including former Tunceli Governor Tuncay Sonel, his son Mustafa Türkay Sonel and former police officer Gökhan Ertok.

Newly reviewed phone records and location data have further complicated the case, with reports suggesting Doku’s mobile phone remained active hours after authorities initially believed she had disappeared.