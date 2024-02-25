French President Macron booed by French farmers

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with boos and whistles at the opening of the Paris Agricultural Fair on Feb. 24 by angry farmers who blame him for not doing enough to support them.

Macron was scheduled to visit the event, which draws crowds of visitors every year. But before the official opening, several dozen protesters forced their way through security barriers and entered the site as the president was arriving.

Farmers have been protesting for months across France, including Paris, to demand better living conditions, simpler regulations and better protection against foreign competition they see as unfair.

Protesters chanted slogans calling for Macron to “resign” and blew into whistles to show their anger.

Three weeks ago, farmers lifted roadblocks around Paris and elsewhere around the country after the government offered more than 400 million euros ($433 million) in aid and tax breaks.

“Anger can be expressed,” Macron said, warning against any “violence.”

The French president decided to meet with groups of protesters in a separate room. He promised “floor prices” will be established for each product to “guarantee farmers’ income.”

Macron said a meeting will be held at the Elysee presidential palace in March to build “a plan for the future of farming” with farmers’ unions and other key players in the food industry.

Farmers across Europe are protesting against EU agriculture policies, bureaucracy and overall business conditions.

Farmers complain that the 27-nation bloc’s environmental policies, such as the Green Deal, limit their business and make their products more expensive than non-European Union imports.