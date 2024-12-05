French PM meets Macron to resign after no-confidence vote

French PM meets Macron to resign after no-confidence vote

PARIS
French PM meets Macron to resign after no-confidence vote

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Dec. 5 met Emmanuel Macron to submit his resignation after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament, with the president urgently seeking ways to halt growing political and financial chaos.

Poised to be contemporary France's shortest-serving premier, Barnier arrived at the Elysee Palace at noon for the resignation formality, with the outgoing premier and government constitutionally obliged to step down after the defeat in parliament.

A majority of lawmakers on Dec. 4 supported the no-confidence vote proposed by the hard left and backed by the far right headed by Marine Le Pen.

Barnier's record-quick ejection comes after snap parliamentary elections this summer, which resulted in a hung parliament with no political force able to form an overall majority and the far right holding the key to the government's survival.

The trigger for Barnier's ouster was his 2025 budget plan including austerity measures that were unacceptable to a majority in parliament, but that he argued were necessary to stabilize France's finances.

On Dec. 2 he had forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.

The successful no-confidence motion canceled the government's entire financing plan, leading to an automatic renewal of the current budget into next year, unless any new government can somehow rush through approval of a new budget by Christmas, an unlikely scenario.

"France probably won't have a 2025 budget," said ING Economics in a note, predicting that the country "is entering a new era of political instability."

Moody's, a ratings agency, warned that Barnier's fall "deepens the country's political stalemate" and "reduces the probability of a consolidation of public finances."

Macron now has the unenviable task of picking a viable successor.

The president was to address the nation at 10 p.m. Turkish time on Dec. 5.

Macron has more than two years of his presidential term left, but some opponents are calling on him to resign.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

    Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

  2. Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

    Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

  3. Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

    Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

  4. Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

    Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

  5. Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

    Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul
Recommended
Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says
Syrian opposition leader says goal is to overthrow Assad regime

Syrian opposition leader says goal is to overthrow Assad regime
Aleppo slowly recovering from wounds of years-long civil war

Aleppo slowly recovering from wounds of years-long civil war
Syrian anti-regime fighters advance towards Homs city

Syrian anti-regime fighters advance towards Homs city
New York police hunt brazen Manhattan gunman

New York police hunt brazen Manhattan gunman
World trade outlook uncertain on US tariff threats, says UN

World trade outlook uncertain on US tariff threats, says UN
South Korean ruling party says dangerous president must go

South Korean ruling party says 'dangerous' president must go
WORLD Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

A Hamas official has announced that international mediators have resumed negotiations with the Palestinian group and Israel over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, adding that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.
ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿