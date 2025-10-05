French deputies detained in Israel declare hunger strike

French deputies detained in Israel declare hunger strike

PARIS
French deputies detained in Israel declare hunger strike

Four hard-left French deputies who were detained by Israel after boarding a Gaza-bound flotilla have declared a hunger strike, their party said.

"We have no news from them" apart from "brief exchanges with their lawyers and with the French consul who was able to visit them," hard-left France Unbowed member of European Parliament Manon Aubry told French radio station Franceinfo Sunday.

"Their detention conditions are difficult," she said, describing more than 10 people per cell and difficulty accessing water.

France Unbowed announced Saturday that two of its national deputies, Francois Piquemal and Marie Mesmeur, and two of its MEPs, Rima Hassan and Emma Fourreau, had declared a hunger strike "in solidarity with the Palestinian people".

Aubry called on French authorities to repatriate their nationals.

Israel detained 30 French citizens after intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla, a fleet of 45 ships that aimed to break Israel's siege on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the territory.

"It is time for France to finally take action," Aubry said, echoing her party's national coordinator Manuel Bompard's calls for "France to finally say something" on French television channel LCI.

France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Melenchon on Saturday slammed "the cowards of the French government", pointing out that detained nationals from several other countries have already been returned home from Israel.

Meanwhile, "(French) deputies are ignored by their assemblies. Let us all remember this," he wrote on X.

Former Macron minister and current MEP Nathalie Louiseau has countered that "France is doing what it needs to do" and "is providing consular protection to its citizens who were part of this flotilla".

She called France Unbowed's involvement in the flotilla "troubling".

"Is it really to shed light on the Palestinians and their suffering in Gaza, or is it a self-promotion effort? I'm afraid the latter is the case," she told French channel France 3.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

    Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

  2. France's new PM resigns, hours after cabinet unveiled

    France's new PM resigns, hours after cabinet unveiled

  3. Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel

    Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel

  4. Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

    Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

  5. Turkish Airlines plans to carry 2.1 mln passengers to North Cyprus

    Turkish Airlines plans to carry 2.1 mln passengers to North Cyprus
Recommended
Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage
Frances new PM resigns, hours after cabinet unveiled

France's new PM resigns, hours after cabinet unveiled
Appetite-regulating hormones in focus as first Nobel Prizes fall

Appetite-regulating hormones in focus as first Nobel Prizes fall
Only man to appeal in Gisele Pelicot case says not a rapist

Only man to appeal in Gisele Pelicot case says not a 'rapist'
Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting

Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting
Trump administration brands US cities war zones

Trump administration brands US cities war zones
Greta Thunberg among Gaza flotilla detainees to leave Israel

Greta Thunberg among Gaza flotilla detainees to leave Israel
WORLD Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

Russia said a Ukrainian drone barrage triggered power cuts in one of its border regions -- one of Kiev's largest attacks of the war.
ECONOMY Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Türkiye’s automotive market, which has been breaking records despite challenging financial conditions, is preparing for what industry executives describe as the strongest final quarter in recent years.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿