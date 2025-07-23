Four new museums set to open at Yıldız Palace

ISTANBUL

Yıldız Palace, welcoming visitors for the first time since its opening on July 19, has attracted an impressive 694,327 guests, cementing its status as a must-see historical treasure.

Thousands of international tourists, especially from Russia, the Middle East and Arab countries, toured the historical site, which also saw high interest from young local visitors.

According to the Presidency of National Palaces, restoration is nearing completion at four major sites within the palace complex: The Saray Theater, the Carpet Museum, the Furniture Museum and galleries where rare artifacts will be displayed. These are expected to open to the public in the coming period.

Speaking to reporters, National Palaces President Dr. Yasin Yıldız stated that the 2023 reopening marked a historic moment, describing it as a significant milestone in preserving and sharing Türkiye’s cultural heritage.

“Among 19th-century Ottoman palaces, Yıldız was the only one that could not be visited comprehensively. That changed last year,” Yıldız said. “The past year has proven just how timely and meaningful that decision was.”

Yıldız shared details about the four new museums set to join the existing visitor route. “The first to mention is the Yıldız Palace Theater. It’s a very important structure, as it’s the only surviving example of a palace theater in Türkiye and has never been open to the public,” he said.

He added that the restoration of the Çukur Saray, located in the Harem section of the palace, has also been completed. “This site will house the new Furniture Museum, showcasing our 19th-century collection in one setting.”

Another completed space is the Musahip Aghas’ Quarters, where high-ranking aides worked close to the sultan. “Its restoration is finished. The palace has a unique collection of ceramic and porcelain stoves, and these will be exhibited in the Musahip Aghas’ Quarters,” Yıldız said.

Additionally, restoration of the Fine Arts Building, an elegant structure added during Abdulhamid II’s reign, is now complete. “Here, we will display the 19th-century carpet collection from the National Palaces. It will be a stunning museum experience.”

Yıldız expressed confidence that visitor numbers will exceed 1 million in the coming year. “What began with eight museums last year will continue with 12 this year. The interest we saw from visitors will only increase,” he said.

The four new sites, currently being finalized, will offer fresh perspectives on Ottoman court culture. The Saray Theater, built in 1889, stands out with its Western-style stage design, gilded ceilings, velvet seats and a private box for the sultan. This structure will open to the public for the first time in its history.

The Carpet Museum will be located in the Tamirhane-i Hümayun, an imperial workshop used for woodwork and palace furnishings. Sultan Abdulhamid II, known for his personal interest in carpentry, closely followed the work of nearly 300 craftsmen at the site, where 19th-century palace carpets will now be displayed.

Furniture Museum to open in Çukur Saray

The Furniture Museum will be located in the palace’s second courtyard, inside the Çukur Saray, commissioned by Abdulhamid II for his unmarried daughters and sisters. The museum will be outfitted with authentic furnishings to reflect the aesthetic of the Ottoman court and will provide rare insights into the empire’s approach to interior design and daily life.

The Musahip Aghas’ Quarters, situated close to the sultan’s private quarters, are being transformed into the Rare Artifacts Museum. This thematic gallery will feature select items from the National Palaces collections and offer a curated look at fine examples of Ottoman artistry.

Designed as an extension of the Saray Theater, this building will offer a unique museum experience in terms of both location and exhibition style.

The Yıldız Palace restoration also included modernizing infrastructure and outfitting the new spaces with contemporary museum technologies. All works were carried out under the guidance of the National Palaces Science and Advisory Boards.

The palace aims to offer visitors more than a traditional historical tour. New interactive features and layered storytelling elements are designed to create a dynamic experience.

Audio guide systems will be installed in all newly opened areas, allowing visitors to explore at their own pace and access in-depth information about the exhibits.

Yıldız Palace is open to visitors daily, except Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.