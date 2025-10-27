Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece

Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece

ATHENS
Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece

Four migrants drowned Monday when their small boat overturned off the Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek coastguard said, with 10 now killed in accidents on the Greek side of the Aegean sea in October.

A coastguard spokesperson told AFP seven people were rescued from the latest boat to hit trouble in the Aegean around Lesbos, where there have been strong winds in recent days.

Lesbos and neighbouring islands such as Chios, Kos, Leros and Samos are popular targets for would-be migrants seeking to reach Europe from nearby Turkey.

Last week, the bodies of two women were found on the Chios coast after a boat carrying at least 29 people capsized. On October 7, four people were found dead off Lesbos.

On Friday, 17 people drowned off the Turkish resort of Bodrum, which is just five kilometers (three miles) from Kos.

The International Organisation of Migration says that about 1,400 people have died trying to reach Europe on Mediterranean routes already this year.

Greece,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next
LATEST NEWS

  1. Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

    Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

  2. Uber plans San Francisco robotaxis in Waymo challenge

    Uber plans San Francisco robotaxis in Waymo challenge

  3. Samsung reports 32 percent increase in operating profit

    Samsung reports 32 percent increase in operating profit

  4. Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

    Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

  5. Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later

    Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later
Recommended
Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing
Trump hails tariff, rare earth deal with Xi

Trump hails tariff, rare earth deal with Xi
Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce
Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source

Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source
Hometown of drug lord El Chapo hit by drone attacks

Hometown of drug lord 'El Chapo' hit by drone attacks
Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after devastating Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after devastating Jamaica
Fugitive ex-PM says Bangladesh vote risks deepening divide

Fugitive ex-PM says Bangladesh vote risks deepening divide
WORLD Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he had ordered the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing on a level with China and Russia — just minutes before opening a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
ECONOMY Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Boosted by his victory in mid-term elections, Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei is preparing to forge ahead with a second wave of reforms, targeting the labor market, taxation system and, down the line, pensions.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿