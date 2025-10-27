Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece

ATHENS

Four migrants drowned Monday when their small boat overturned off the Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek coastguard said, with 10 now killed in accidents on the Greek side of the Aegean sea in October.

A coastguard spokesperson told AFP seven people were rescued from the latest boat to hit trouble in the Aegean around Lesbos, where there have been strong winds in recent days.

Lesbos and neighbouring islands such as Chios, Kos, Leros and Samos are popular targets for would-be migrants seeking to reach Europe from nearby Turkey.

Last week, the bodies of two women were found on the Chios coast after a boat carrying at least 29 people capsized. On October 7, four people were found dead off Lesbos.

On Friday, 17 people drowned off the Turkish resort of Bodrum, which is just five kilometers (three miles) from Kos.

The International Organisation of Migration says that about 1,400 people have died trying to reach Europe on Mediterranean routes already this year.