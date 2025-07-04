Foot-and-mouth crisis poses no food risk, authorities say

ANKARA

There is no risk associated with consuming red meat despite the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, which has led to the indefinite closure of all livestock markets across the country, authorities have said.

“There is no projected disturbance in the supply of animal-based foods, particularly meat and dairy products,” the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry confirmed in a statement.

The outbreak followed the recent Eid al-Adha holiday, an Islamic festival during which livestock are traditionally slaughtered and meat is shared among family, friends and those in need.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed the detection of a new serotype of the virus among animals after the holiday and said that a targeted vaccination campaign is already underway.

The ministry stated that Türkiye’s existing production infrastructure and stock levels are sufficient to meet demand during this period.

Veterinary experts, however, have raised concerns about the potential economic impact, warning that the disease could cause a 30 to 70 percent reduction in milk production.