Food delivery app announces $2.5 mln virus fund

  • December 03 2020 08:58:36

Food delivery app announces $2.5 mln virus fund

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Food delivery app announces $2.5 mln virus fund

Yemeksepeti, an online food delivery app in Turkey, has announced a 20-million-Turkish-lira ($2.55-million) support package for restaurants feeling the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic

In order to curb the spread of the virus, the Turkish government this week imposed further restrictions on movement with restaurants only allowed to do food deliveries.

Yemeksepeti's package, "We Are Stronger Together," will make fortnightly payments to restaurants instead of monthly ones and the listing fee will be waived off.

Moreover, the app will allow users to place orders through the app and pick them from the restaurants, saving costs of riders.

Nevzat Aydın, the company's CEO, said: "We are aware of the difficulties experienced by small businesses who have closed dine-in services and we are with them."

The company will also launch a 2-million-Turkish-lira ($250,000) fund for restaurants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

    Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

  2. MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

    MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

  3. Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

    Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

    Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

  5. Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister

    Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister
Recommended
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Ford Otosan to establish battery factory in Turkey

Ford Otosan to establish battery factory in Turkey

Tech, R&D-based defense policies to continue, says Turkey

Tech, R&D-based defense policies to continue, says Turkey
Rise in e-commerce significant: Experts

Rise in e-commerce significant: Experts
Second wave of coronavirus cuts Turkeys exports in Nov

Second wave of coronavirus cuts Turkey's exports in Nov
Overseas logistics centers poised to boost Turkish exports

Overseas logistics centers poised to boost Turkish exports 
WORLD Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five people were charged Dec. 2 in what authorities called a “birth tourism” scheme that arranged for pregnant Turkish women to give birth in New York to get more than 100 children U.S. citizenship and take advantage of public health care.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey posted a 14.03% annual hike in consumer prices in November, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 3. 
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League over Dec. 2's 4-3 loss against Germany's RB Leipzig in Istanbul.