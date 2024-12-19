FM calls for immediate steps to address Syria's urgent needs

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized the importance of addressing Syria's pressing needs, including the return of refugees, institutional rebuilding and the restoration of basic public services.

"The urgent needs of the Syrian people cannot be delayed anymore, because we've got to get all the refugees back to Syria," Fidan said in an interview with broadcaster Al Jazeera on Dec. 18.

"The basic services — health, transportation, food, education and communication — should be provided to the people, so the people can feel the normal life actually," he added.

Fidan noted that institutional collapse in Syria has left millions without access to essential services, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

"What we are seeing in Syria today is the breakdown of a functioning state, where even basic services like health care and education have been disrupted,” he said.

He responded to claims about Türkiye’s role in the regime change in Syria, referencing comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who described the incident as “an unfriendly takeover.”

"We wouldn't call it a takeover, because it would be a grave mistake to present what's been happening in Syria. For the Syrian people, it is not a takeover. I think if there is any takeover, it's the will of the Syrian people which is taking over now,” he said.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye’s role in Syria is not about domination but cooperation.

“The lessons we have learned from the region are clear. Domination culture has done nothing but fuel instability and suffering,” he said, indicating that “cooperation and solidarity must be our guiding principles moving forward.”

The minister, drawing on his experience as Türkiye’s former intelligence chief, emphasized his country’s close monitoring of developments in Syria’s Idlib and surrounding areas.

“The HTS [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham] has taken huge steps in divorcing itself from al-Qaida, Daesh [ISIL] and other radical elements,” he said, pointing to a shift within the coalition.

Fidan elaborated that such transformations were critical for building trust among regional and international stakeholders.

“We need to see concrete steps from all groups to ensure they align with the international fight against extremism,” he said.

“We have been following this process for years, especially during my tenure as intelligence director. We can now see a significant transformation within the group,” he added, suggesting that recent steps could be a turning point in the region.

Addressing Syria’s future, he highlighted Ankara’s support for a unified and inclusive opposition to stabilize the country.

“We are making constructive efforts for all opposition groups to come together and form a unified government,” he noted, stressing the urgent need to rebuild institutions and address the basic needs of the Syrian people.