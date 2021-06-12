First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction

  • June 12 2021 07:00:00

First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction

NEW YORK
First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction

The first non-fungible token (NFT) ever created sold at auction on June 10 for $1.47 million, Sotheby’s said, the latest sale in the technological revolution sweeping the art market.

The auction house also sold a pixelated digital figure known as a CryptoPunk for $11.7 million, making it the second most expensive NFT to date.

“Quantum,” an octagon-shaped animation by New York artist Kevin McCoy, became the first work to be associated with an NFT-type certificate of ownership in May 2014, three years before the term NFT was coined.

An NFT is a digital object such as a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo or video with a certificate of authenticity created by the blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrency. It cannot be forged or otherwise manipulated.

NFT exchanges take place in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin on specialist sites. Traditional auction houses are seeking to capitalize on the phenomenon.

NFTs currently generate several hundred million dollars in transactions every month.

CryptoPunk 7523, created by U.S. company Larva Labs, is a pixelated face reminiscent of video game characters from the 1980s.

It becomes the second most expensive NFT ever, behind artist Beeple’s digital artwork “Everydays,” which Christie’s sold in March for $69.3 million.

After a surge in NFT sales between January and April, average prices and the number of purchases have slowed, leading some experts to speculate that the bubble may soon end.

sotheby's,

WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

    Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

  4. Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

    Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

  5. US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

    US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea
Recommended
Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands

Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands
Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara

Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara
Some 5,000 birds ringed on their migration route

Some 5,000 birds ringed on their migration route

Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home

Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home
The tube houses that dominate Hanois streets

The 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets
Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers

Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers
WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Several thousand people joined an interfaith marched on June 11 evening honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada.
ECONOMY Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan vowed on June 11 to continue to fight against inflation to ensure prosperity, saying that the government and the Turkish Central Bank would be in close cooperation for this purpose.
SPORTS Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed on June 11 just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.