First candidate launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson exit

  • July 08 2022 09:30:00

First candidate launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson exit

LONDON
First candidate launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson exit

British Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said late on July 7 he was launching his bid to succeed Boris Johnson, the first candidate to announce their campaign since the premier announced his resignation.

In an opinion piece in the Daily Telegraph, Tugendhat who heads parliament’s foreign affairs committee, confirmed his intention to stand for the leadership of the Conservative party, saying he wanted to bring together a "broad coalition" for a "clean start".

"I have served before -- in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister," he wrote.

Tugendhat had indicated he would stand in any leadership contest but there is no love lost between him and Johnson loyalists.

A hawk on China, he has been critical of the government’s handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The timetable to nominate Johnson’s replacement will be set out next week.

Party grandees hope to conclude the two-stage contest well before the Conservative party holds its annual conference in October.

The first stage will see the 358 Conservative members of parliament whittle the nominees down to two, via successive rounds of voting in which the bottom candidate is eliminated each time.

The second stage will involve tens of thousands of grassroots party members picking the winner in a secret ballot.

UK, PM,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Ukrainian defense minister talks on phone

Turkish, Ukrainian defense minister talks on phone
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

  4. Ex-leader Shinzo Abe shot dead in shock Japan attack

    Ex-leader Shinzo Abe shot dead in shock Japan attack

  5. Erdoğan says PKK, PYD and FETÖ entered NATO records as terror groups

    Erdoğan says PKK, PYD and FETÖ entered NATO records as terror groups
Recommended
Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger: Report

Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger: Report
US, Russian envoys gather for G20 with call to end Ukraine war

US, Russian envoys gather for G20 with call to end Ukraine war
Ex-leader Shinzo Abe shot dead in shock Japan attack

Ex-leader Shinzo Abe shot dead in shock Japan attack
UN sets new meeting amid impasse on aid to Syria’s northwest

UN sets new meeting amid impasse on aid to Syria’s northwest
Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine’s Donbas

Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine’s Donbas
WORLD First candidate launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson exit

First candidate launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson exit

British Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said late on July 7 he was launching his bid to succeed Boris Johnson, the first candidate to announce their campaign since the premier announced his resignation.
ECONOMY E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) e-commerce volume increased by 68 percent in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.