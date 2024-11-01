First Bosphorus bridge commemorates 51st anniversary

First Bosphorus bridge commemorates 51st anniversary

ISTANBUL
First Bosphorus bridge commemorates 51st anniversary

Inaugurated 51 years ago as the first Bosphorus bridge to unite the Asian and European sides of Istanbul, the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge has been a vital component of the transportation network of the historic metropolis since then, with around 190,000 vehicles driving across the bridge per day at present.

The megacity began to rapidly urbanize after the second half of the 20th century, with communities expanding, waves of migration occurring, and traffic volume climbing, bringing the motivation for the bridge’s construction.

The steps that the authorities contemplated taking in this regard back in the 1950s took a more tangible shape as the 1970s approached.

Following the approval of a project on the construction of the bridge, German and British companies commenced working jointly to build the bridge in Feb. 1970.

The bridge was constructed 3 years and 8 months later and cost about $23.2 million, with former President Fahri Korutürk officially unveiling it on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

Following this development, the bridge served as the sole road link for ground transit between the two sides of Istanbul for 15 years, handling an average of 24,000 cars per day in its initial year of operation.

After years of standing alone, the bridge became colloquially known as the “First Bridge” following the construction of the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge further north in 1988. Aftermath, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and Eurasia Tunnel came into service in 2016 as well.

When first opened, the bridge featured pedestrian access, with two designated walkways. However, due to safety concerns and an uptick in suicides, pedestrian access was eventually prohibited, leaving the bridge to serve vehicular traffic exclusively.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry is currently evaluating a concept that would allow pedestrians to use this historically vital bridge with existing pathways that have been closed following such security issues.

Although still in its conceptual phase and yet to progress into a formal project, the initiative is being framed as a "touristic venture" that would be strictly regulated and limited, according to information provided by ministry officials to daily Hürriyet.

Originally christened the Bosphorus Bridge, it has been operating under its current name since July 26, 2016, in a bid to commemorate the citizens who lost their lives during the foiled coup, led by the terrorist group FETÖ's U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen. This coup attempt targeted key locations in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and elsewhere, resulting in the loss of 251 lives and injuring around 2,200 people.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

    UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

  2. Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

    Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

  3. Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

    Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

  4. Japan and EU announce new defense pact

    Japan and EU announce new defense pact

  5. Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit

    Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit
Recommended
Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals

Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals
Erdoğan warns of escalating ring of fire in region

Erdoğan warns of escalating 'ring of fire' in region
Istanbul book fair set to kick off

Istanbul book fair set to kick off
Cappadocia’s Pigeon Valley set to host visitors at night

Cappadocia’s Pigeon Valley set to host visitors at night
Cost of high school entrance exam prep doubles

Cost of high school entrance exam prep doubles
Istanbul makes name in Europe through int’l project

Istanbul makes name in Europe through int’l project
WORLD UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

A special U.N. rapporteur on the Palestinian territories has urged the suspension of Israel’s membership in the organization due to its continuing "genocide."
ECONOMY Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

A direct high-speed train service from Amsterdam to London will resume early next year, Eurostar has said, once work at the Dutch capital's international terminal has been completed.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿