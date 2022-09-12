First bell rings at Demirören Media High School

ISTANBUL

The first education year in Demirören Media High School, a vocational school that will train young budding journalists who will be well-equipped with skills to work in the country’s media sector, started on Sept. 12, with the first school bell ringing.

The school has accepted some 30 students who achieved great success in the high school entrance exam (LGS), with a 0.12 percent slice.

Among the participants of the school’s opening ceremony were Meltem Demirören Oktay, the vice-chair of the management board of Demirören Holding, many Demirören Group executives, Atila Ertoğan, the school principal, students and their parents.

“We are excited to host our first students,” said Ertoğan in his welcoming speech. “Here, together, we will build a future for our children.”

Located inside the hub of Demirören Media Group in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district, the school will impart education via two departments, “Journalism” and “Radio-TV.”

The students will be trained with a full syllabus from print media to digital media, from broadcasting to podcasting and from social media to the YouTube platform, for five years, including a preparatory year during which native English-speaking teachers will teach in two classes with a capacity of 15 pupils.

“Demirören High School was my first choice to enter. I want to be a good journalist in the future,” said Ceylin Ceyda Aktuna, one of the new students of the school.

“My dream is to become an anchorwoman,” said Güneş Ece İskenderm another student. “It will be a great year, I feel.”

Demirören Media Group is Türkiye’s biggest media group, owning leading publishing and broadcasting platforms of Turkish media, such as Hürriyet, Hürriyet Daily News, Milliyet, Kanal D, and CNN Türk.