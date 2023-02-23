Firms stick to four-day week after trial ends

Firms stick to four-day week after trial ends

LONDON
Firms stick to four-day week after trial ends

British companies trialing a four-day working week have mostly decided to stick with it after a six-month pilot in what campaigners for better work-life balance view as a breakthrough.

Employees at 61 companies across Britain worked an average of 34 hours across four days between June and December 2022, while earning their existing salary.

Of those, 56 companies, or 92 percent, opted to continue like that, 18 of them permanently.

The trial is the largest in the world to date, according to Autonomy, a British-based research organization which published the report alongside a group of academics and with backing from New Zealand-based group 4 Day Week Global.
Most companies involved, across different sectors and sizes with 2,900 staff overall, said productivity was maintained.

Staff said their well-being and work-life balance had improved while data showed employees were much less likely to quit their jobs as a result of the four-day week policy.

“This is a major breakthrough moment for the movement towards a four-day working week,” Joe Ryle, Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said in a statement yesterday.

“These incredible results show that the four-day week with no loss of pay really works.”

For some employees surveyed, the extra day off was more important than any pay rise: 15% said no amount of money would induce them back to a five-day week.

Companies from the marketing and advertising, professional services and charity sectors were most represented in the trial. Some 66 percent of those participating had 25 or fewer employees, while 22 percent had 50 or more staff.

Which four days employees worked varied. Some staff had Wednesdays off, while others had a three-day weekend policy.

office,

WORLD 10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israel West Bank raid

10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israel West Bank raid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israel West Bank raid

    10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israel West Bank raid

  2. UN chief condemns Russian 'affront' in Ukraine as assembly meets

    UN chief condemns Russian 'affront' in Ukraine as assembly meets

  3. Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment

    Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment

  4. Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny

    Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny

  5. Walmart, Home Depot cautious on 2023

    Walmart, Home Depot cautious on 2023
Recommended
Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny

Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
Walmart, Home Depot cautious on 2023

Walmart, Home Depot cautious on 2023
Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services
Energy firms not doing enough to cut methane: IEA

Energy firms not doing enough to cut methane: IEA
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi weapons fair

Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi weapons fair
Facebook-owner Meta to roll out paid subscription

Facebook-owner Meta to roll out paid subscription
WORLD 10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israel West Bank raid

10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israel West Bank raid

Israeli forces on Wednesday stormed into a major Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank for a rare daylight arrest raid, triggering a fierce gunbattle that killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded scores of others.

ECONOMY Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny

Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny

Microsoft’s Xbox video game division on Feb. 21 announced new partnerships with Nintendo and chipmaker Nvidia as it tries to persuade European regulators to approve its planned $68.7 billion takeover of game publishing giant Activision Blizzard.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.