Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

NAIROBI
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said on Sept. 6.

There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said. The school caters to children up to the age of 14.

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu and the Education Ministry reported that the dormitory that caught fire housed more than 150 boys. Since most of the buildings are built with wood planks, the fire spread very fast.

The school, which has 824 students, is located in the country’s central highlands, 200 kilometers north of the capital, Nairobi, where wooden structures are common.

President William Ruto called the news “devastating.”

“I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, urged school administrators to ensure that safety guidelines recommended by the education ministry for boarding schools are being followed.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, often due to arson fueled by drug abuse and overcrowding, according to a recent education ministry report. Many students stay at school because parents believe it gives them more time to study without long commutes.

Some fires have been started by students during protests over the workload or living conditions. In 2017, 10 high school students died in a school fire started by a student in Nairobi .The deadliest school fire was in 2001 when 67 students died in a dormitory fire in Machakos county.

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
