Finland to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Finland to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

HELSINKI
Finland to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Finland will resume funding to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio announced on Friday.

Finland suspended its yearly funding of five million euros in January, following Israel's allegations that 12 of the U.N. agency's 30,000 employees were involved in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which led to the deaths of around 1,160 people.

Some 15 countries including Britain, Germany, Japan and the United States paused funding following the accusations.

Australia, Canada and Sweden, which were among those states, announced earlier this month they were resuming aid.

"Improvement of UNRWA's risk management, meaning preventing misconduct and initiating close monitoring, provides us with sufficient guarantees at this point for resuming the support," Tavio said in a statement.

Ten percent of the Finnish funding will be allocated to risk management, the minister said.

Israel's bombardment of Gaza since Hamas' attack in October has killed almost 32,000 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

UNRWA is the largest aid organisation in Gaza.

continue,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara slams Israeli officials’ statements targeting Erdoğan

Ankara slams Israeli officials’ statements targeting Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara slams Israeli officials’ statements targeting Erdoğan

    Ankara slams Israeli officials’ statements targeting Erdoğan

  2. Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/YPG terrorist

    Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/YPG terrorist

  3. Kremlin says Russia in a 'state of war' in Ukraine

    Kremlin says Russia in a 'state of war' in Ukraine

  4. Finland to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

    Finland to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

  5. Aşık Veysel remembered on 51st death anniversary

    Aşık Veysel remembered on 51st death anniversary
Recommended
Kremlin says Russia in a state of war in Ukraine

Kremlin says Russia in a 'state of war' in Ukraine
Australia, Britain vow AUKUS nuclear-powered subs will be built

Australia, Britain vow AUKUS nuclear-powered subs will be built
Russia hits Ukraine with deadly barrage, Zelensky appeals for aid

Russia hits Ukraine with deadly barrage, Zelensky appeals for aid
Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat

Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat
EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia
Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN

Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN
WORLD Kremlin says Russia in a state of war in Ukraine

Kremlin says Russia in a 'state of war' in Ukraine

The Kremlin said Friday it is in a "state of war" in Ukraine, escalating the official language it uses to describe the conflict, now in its third year.
ECONOMY Minister expects lower 12-month current account deficit in February

Minister expects lower 12-month current account deficit in February

Türkiye’s 12-month cumulative current account deficit probably shrank further in February, according to Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿