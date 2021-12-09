Findings shed new light on history of religions in Anatolia

  • December 09 2021 07:00:00

Findings shed new light on history of religions in Anatolia

SİVAS
Findings shed new light on history of religions in Anatolia

The latest evidence shows that the historical Huykesen Church in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas is one of the oldest places of worship in Anatolia.

According to the recent findings, the Huykesen Church, which is located near the Çelebiler village of the city center and believed to have been built during the Seljuk period, was once used as a place of worship about 3,000 years ago.

Officials report that the pottery pieces found in the church date back to the Old Bronze Age, Iron Age, Hellenistic, Roman and Medieval settlements. The church, which is idle today, is deemed one of the oldest known centers of worship.

Speaking about the church, Erdal Eser, professor at Sivas Cumhuriyet University’s Department of Art History, said: “It is a structure built with a system known in some literature as the rock-front church or the altar church, which I find more accurate. In my opinion, it is one of the earliest dated worship structures. There is a rock structure there, and there are altars carved into the rock. When monotheistic religions and Christianity spread in this region, it still served. It is an interesting example showing that some of the places were built in rock in this region like in the Cappadocia region.”

Stating that the Huykesen Church was used in later periods, he said: “Today, various groups and communities come and perform ceremonies there at certain times of the year. We see that after the Islamization of this region, the holiness of this place continued in the same way.”

Stating that the church may have been built 3,000 years ago, Eser said: “As far as I know, the reason why it is called Huykesen is that children who wet the bed were taken to this place. I don’t know what kind of education they were given there, but they spent some time there, and this problem was treated in a way. Therefore, there is such a belief about the structure.”

He also said that the position of the church on the rock shows that it was used as a ceremonial area since ancient times.

“Considering its closeness to the city and its relationship with the nearby settlements, we understand that it was a place believed to be sacred by everyone. It is possible to guess that the first version of the church is at least 3,000 years old, but the wall sections added later need to have a further examination.”

TURKEY Local man prepares for world tour with caravan

Local man prepares for world tour with caravan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  2. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

  3. Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

    Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  4. Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

    Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

  5. Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

    Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh
Recommended
Architect try to finish Sagrada Familia after 138 years

Architect try to finish Sagrada Familia after 138 years
Despite pandemic, famed Italian theater opens season

Despite pandemic, famed Italian theater opens season
Antalya to host int’l piano stars

Antalya to host int’l piano stars
US billionaire returns $70 mln worth of stolen antiquities

US billionaire returns $70 mln worth of stolen antiquities
Movie writers unveil best screenplays of 21st century

Movie writers unveil best screenplays of 21st century
Baghdad sees cultural revival

Baghdad sees cultural revival
WORLD Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor on Dec. 8, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
ECONOMY Health, education expenditures rose last year

Health, education expenditures rose last year

Turkey’s health and education spending increased in 2020 compared with the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.