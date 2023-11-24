Final push to free Indian tunnel workers

Just a few meters of rock and earth separate Indian rescue teams from 41 workers who have been trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks, officials said on Friday, saying they were optimistic of success within hours.

After a series of rapid advances, hopes that the men's freedom was imminent were dashed late Wednesday when the drilling machine powering through tonnes of rock and concrete ran into metal rods, but those have now been cleared.

Rescue teams have stretchers fitted with wheels ready to pull the exhausted men through 57 metres  of steel pipe -- once it has been driven through the final section of rubble blocking their escape.

"We have to (drill) 14 metres further inside the tunnel," Bhaskar Khulbe, a senior government official overseeing rescue efforts, told reporters on Friday.

"If everything goes well, we hope to reach them by today evening," he said, adding that the "trapped workers are in good frame of mind".

But a government statement has also noted that any timeline was "subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies".

The area outside the tunnel has been a flurry of activity, with worried relatives gathering and rescue teams stopping to pray at a Hindu shrine erected at the entrance.

Ambulances are on standby and a field hospital has been prepared to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caved in 13 days ago.

National Disaster Response Force chief Atul Karwal said his teams have been rehearsing how -- once the steel pipe breaks through -- they will bring the men out as quickly and safely as possible.

"The boys will go in first," he said Thursday. "We have put wheels under the stretchers so that when we go in, we can get the people out one by one on the stretcher -- we are prepared in every way."

Rescue efforts have been hit with repeated delays caused by falling debris, fears of further cave-ins and drilling machine breakdowns.

