Fazıl Say raises awareness about pollution in concert

  • May 30 2022 07:00:00

TUNCELİ
Turkey’s internationally acclaimed pianist Fazıl Say gave a free concert on the banks of Munzur River in the eastern province of Tunceli, formerly known as Dersim, to raise awareness about Munzur River and environmental pollution.

Thousands of people from various parts of Turkey viewed the concert, accompanied by mezzo-soprano Serenad Bağcan.

Fourteen works, one of which was in Zazaki language, were performed in the concert.

Stating that he gave a concert in Tunceli for the clean and free flow of the Munzur River, Say said, “It is an honor to be here. We present our music in such a beautiful crowd. Munzur, we are here to show you that you are not alone, in solidarity with you, to make our contributions for you to flow cleanly and freely. We would like to thank our friends from the surrounding provinces of Turkey. I met a lot of people from this land. I know how many books the people of Dersim read, and they are intellectuals. I am always proud of the people of Dersim.”

