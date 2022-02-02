Facebook’s crypto project Diem sold after pushback

  • February 02 2022 07:00:00

Facebook’s crypto project Diem sold after pushback

NEW YORK
Facebook’s crypto project Diem sold after pushback

The Facebook-backed digital currency project Diem has announced the winding down and $182-million sale of its technology, capping a years-long initiative that drew significant concern from regulators.

Facebook’s announcement in 2019 of plans to design a cryptocurrency and payment system raised immediate red flags for global finance officials, who expressed a barrage of criticism about the security and reliability of a private network.

Diem Networks’ U.S. CEO Stuart Levey said in a statement that the initiative made progress.

“But it nevertheless became clear from our dialogue with federal regulators that the project could not move ahead,” he added.

The technology was bought by Silvergate Capital Corporation in California that is a go-to for crypto projects, and which put the sale price at $182 million.

Pressed by regulators’ concerns about a currency managed by a private company, the project was previously entrusted to an independent entity based in Geneva.

After the defection of several major partners such as PayPal, Visa and Mastercard, the organization scaled back its ambitions, before renaming itself Diem at the end of 2020.

WORLD Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Police crack down on major fraud network

    Police crack down on major fraud network

  2. Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

    Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  4. Tough times in fight against virus ‘left behind’

    Tough times in fight against virus ‘left behind’

  5. Turkey, Armenia to launch mutual charter flights today

    Turkey, Armenia to launch mutual charter flights today
Recommended
Sony acquires video game studio Bungie

Sony acquires video game studio Bungie
PMI posts 50.5 in January

PMI posts 50.5 in January
Banking sector’s profit leaped 57 percent last year

Banking sector’s profit leaped 57 percent last year
Hopes running high in tourism sector after promising data

Hopes running high in tourism sector after promising data
Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro

Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro
Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban
WORLD Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses as a huge swath of the U.S. braced for a major winter storm that was set to put millions of Americans in the path of heavy snow and freezing rain.
ECONOMY Sony acquires video game studio Bungie

Sony acquires video game studio Bungie

PlayStation maker Sony announced a $3.6 billion agreement on Jan. 31 to buy U.S. video game studio Bungie, creator of hits like “Halo” and “Destiny,” as a gaming industry battle heats up with Microsoft.

SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.