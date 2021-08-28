Extinction Rebellion protests in London’s financial centre

  • August 28 2021 07:00:00

Extinction Rebellion protests in London’s financial centre

LONDON
Extinction Rebellion protests in London’s financial centre

Environmental movement Extinction Rebellion on Aug. 27 demonstrated in the heart of London against the financing of fossil fuel industries by lenders in the City, as part of two weeks of planned action.

Several hundred people marched to the beat of drums through the centre of the financial district.

The demonstrators held signs reading "no future in fossil fuels" and "stop financing climate chaos", according to AFP journalists.

The group tweeted that they hope to highlight "the U.K.’s centuries-old complicity in extractive exploitation".

Protesters stopped outside the offices of financial legal services company Maples, putting up a poster reading "built with blood money".

"We’re targeting Maples group, they’re using tax havens so they’re not paying taxes," said protester Trina, 47, adding that "there’s many other companies, banks, insurance companies" on their radar.

The marchers earlier threw red paint at the Standard Chartered bank offices and demonstrated outside the Bank of England.

Metropolitan Police said they made 16 arrests for a variety of offences.

Social justice group Global Justice Now said it supported Extinction Rebellion’s interventions, writing on Twitter that "these banks + corporations profit from the root causes of climate crisis."

"Absolutely right that they are being targeted today through non-violent direct action," added the group.

Extinction Rebellion kicked off its two weeks of demonstrations and actions in London on Monday, calling on governments to take "urgent" action against climate change.

The activist network, formed in the U.K. in 2018, regularly uses civil disobedience to highlight government inaction on climate change.

WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. New heatwave to scorch country until next week

    New heatwave to scorch country until next week

  2. Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

    Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

  3. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  4. No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

    No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

  5. Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

    Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı
Recommended
US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage
Over 50,000 Covid deaths in Russia last month: Statistics agency

Over 50,000 Covid deaths in Russia last month: Statistics agency
Armenia acknowledges positive signals from Turkey

Armenia acknowledges 'positive signals' from Turkey

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Israeli PM aims to push Biden away from Iran nuclear deal

Israeli PM aims to push Biden away from Iran nuclear deal
Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles: NHK

Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles: NHK
WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

The U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.
ECONOMY European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided $50 million in trade finance to the Türk Ekonomi Bankası (TEB).
SPORTS Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.