External assets at $281 billion in June

ANKARA

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $281 billion in June, indicating a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to the end of 2021, and liabilities against nonresidents amounted to $503.5 billion, falling by 7.1 percent, the Central Bank said yesterday.

The net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye’s external assets and liabilities, posted was minus $222.4 billion at the end of June 2022, compared to minus $253.5 billion observed at the end of 2021.

“Regarding sub-items under assets, reserve assets were recorded at $98.3 billion, indicating a decrease of 11.5 percent, while other investments were recorded at $124.7 billion, indicating an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the end of 2021,” the bank said.

Direct investment - equity capital and other capital - stood at $106.9 billion at the end of June, indicating a 23.4 percent decrease from the end of the previous year, with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates.

Portfolio investment decreased by 10.1 percent to $86.4 billion. Nonresidents’ equity holdings fell by 18.1 percent from end-2021 to $15.1 billion, while nonresidents’ holdings of government domestic debt securities (GDDS) dropped by 56.8 percent to $1.5 billion.

The outstanding Eurobond holdings of nonresidents posted $44.5 billion, with a decrease of 1.9 percent, the bank said.

The total external loan stock of the banks declined by 6.7 percent from the end of last year to $62.1 billion, and the total external loan stock of other sectors was at $94.2 billion, decreasing by 2.7 percent.