Erdoğan discusses Black Sea deal, Syria with Putin

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underscored the importance of de-escalation in the Black Sea region through a deal between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 28.

According to a statement by the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Putin spoke on the phone and discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said the cooperation between Türkiye and Russia is key to resolving regional problems and that Türkiye is closely following a process aiming to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Turkish president reiterated Ankara’s readiness to lend all sorts of support to the process of reaching a permanent deal between the two sides, including hosting peace negotiations.

Erdoğan referred to the peace process launched by the United States after the Trump administration came to office in January. Washington is conducting shuttle diplomacy between Moscow and Kiev to ensure a 30-day truce to be followed by a permanent deal.

The two warring sides initially agreed to de-escalate in the Black Sea and guarantee maritime security. Erdoğan welcomed the move and told Putin that this step in the Black Sea will contribute to the ongoing peace process. He also emphasized that Türkiye would do its part to prevent an escalation in the Black Sea.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the recent developments in Syria, according to the statement.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye attaches importance to cooperating with Russia on Syria, emphasizing that the two countries can work together for the protection of territorial integrity and the stability of the Middle Eastern nation.

He also stated that Türkiye and Russia could collaborate to eliminate efforts aimed at inciting sectarian conflict in Syria and to lift all restrictions imposed on the country.

On the fight against terrorism in Syria, Erdoğan said he welcomed a recent deal between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for the latter’s joining the new Syrian army. The Turkish president recalled Türkiye’s expectation that Syria would no longer be a suitable area for terrorist organizations.

 

