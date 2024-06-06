Evangeline Lilly stepping away from acting

Evangeline Lilly stepping away from acting

LONDON
Evangeline Lilly stepping away from acting

Evangeline Lilly announced on Instagram that she has stepped away from Hollywood for the foreseeable future and “might return one day.” Lilly, best known for playing Kate Austen in ABC’s drama series “Lost,” re-shared a video recorded in 2006 in which she expressed her desire to be a “retired actress” by the next decade.

“Ten years from now, where would I like to be? I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world but ideally 10 years from now I’d like to be a retired actress and have a family,” Lilly said in the video. “I’d like to be writing and influencing people’s lives in humanitarian ways.”

In her caption to the video posted June 3, Lily writes: “I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong.”

Lilly starred as Kate Bishop on all six seasons of “Lost,” which ran from 2004 to 2010. Her performance earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a drama series.

She is also well known for playing Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting as the character in 2015’s “Ant-Man” and reprising her in 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” and 2023’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

She also played Tauriel in Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy, appearing in the latter two films “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” and “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
Amelie director to judge first AI film festival

'Amelie' director to judge first AI film festival
Thailand warns Jurassic World producers over filming impact

Thailand warns 'Jurassic World' producers over filming impact
Will Smith back in Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith back in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'
Harry Potter offers magical boost to UK tourism

Harry Potter offers magical boost to UK tourism
Caretta Caretta returns to sea after two year rehab

Caretta Caretta returns to sea after two year rehab
Spains Disfrutar named worlds top restaurant by 50 Best

Spain's Disfrutar named world's top restaurant by 50 Best
Family looted by Nazis donates works back to Louvre

Family looted by Nazis donates works back to Louvre
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿