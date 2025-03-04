Evacuations as torrential rains flood Jakarta

JAKARTA
Hundreds evacuated from dozens of flooded neighborhoods around Jakarta on Tuesday as torrential rains pounded the Indonesian capital and its surrounding satellite cities, causing several rivers to overflow.

There were no immediate reports of casualties after the latest deluge, but parts of the city, home to around 11 million people, ground to a halt as whole neighborhoods were swamped in muddy water.

Heavy rain began on March 3, causing some flooding in Jakarta and nearby the cities of Bogor, Bekasi and Tangerang.

Water was seen meters high in areas of east and south Jakarta on Tuesday after the rain caused the Ciliwung river to overflow, affecting 1,446 people from 224 houses in one village alone, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.

In Bogor, more than 300 people were evacuated, dozens of houses were damaged and one bridge collapsed. In Tangerang, 350 houses were flooded after the Cimanceuri River overflowed.

Residents took to rooftops or used ropes to pull themselves to safety through the floodwater in one south Jakarta district.

The low-lying city is prone to flooding during the wet season which runs from around November to March.

In 2020 torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides that killed nearly 70 people in and around Jakarta, while thousands more were forced to evacuate to shelters.

