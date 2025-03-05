European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe's future is both undeniable and multifaceted, encompassing critical areas such as security, trade and economic partnerships, according to Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils.

With the Russia-Ukraine war shaking up a century of norms, he argues it’s “impossible” for Europe to sideline Türkiye in security and trade.

“It is now impossible for our European friends to see Türkiye as a country separate from Europe or exclude Turkish trade and investments from this framework,” he said, advocating for Türkiye's integration into European political and economic partnerships.

Exclusion, he argued, could harm the EU in the long run.

He also underscored Türkiye's strategic contribution to defense, noting the nation's robust advancements in the defense industry.

"Our defense and aerospace exports reached a record-breaking $7.1 billion in 2024, supported by an $80 billion project portfolio and a localization rate of 80 percent," he said.

He urged for an updated Customs Union and the removal of bureaucratic barriers, such as restrictive visa policies, in order to capitalize on collaborative opportunities across sectors like artificial intelligence and technology.

Yalçındağ called on Turkish and European stakeholders to act with urgency, saying, “We must write a new story of partnership, one built on mutual benefits and shared goals."

"Without Türkiye, Europe risks being left behind in the changing global dynamics.”