European leaders celebrate Magyar's election win

BUDAPEST

Peter Magyar (C), leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, addresses supporters on the banks on the river Danube with the Parliament building in the background, during the celebration party in Budapest after the general election in Hungary, on April 12, 2026.

European leaders heaped praise on Peter Magyar after his stunning election victory in Hungary, who will replace long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The outpouring reflected a deep frustration with Orban across the 27-nation European Union and its institutions.

“Today Europe wins and European values win,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in a post on X on April 12 night. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk exclaimed on social media: “Back together! Glorious victory, dear friends!”

Orban's 16-year grip on power has tested the EU system of governance meant to ensure peace through economic and political integration after the ravages of the world wars. Claiming he sought to advance Hungarians’ national interests over strategy forged in Brussels, Orban time and again vetoed collective action such as support for Ukraine following Russia's all-out invasion.

Recently, the far-right leader's government outraged EU leaders and officials when it admitted to providing a backchannel to Russia during summits.

In a recent interview, Magyar told The Associated Press that if elected, he would repair Hungary’s relationship with the EU. However, he has carefully avoided taking firm positions on a number of divisive issues during the election campaign, including Orban’s anti-LGBT policies and whether Hungary should extend more support to Ukraine.

“All Hungarians know that this is a shared victory. Our homeland made up its mind. It wants to live again. It wants to be a European country,” Magyar said during his victory speech from the banks of the Danube River in Budapest, the capital.

Magyar said he received calls on April 12 night, before he took the stage to announce his victory, from French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Online, congratulations also flowed in from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola.

“Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe,” Merz said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Magyar but also thanked Orban for “intense collaboration for these years."

Even Orban's staunchest allies in Europe congratulated Magyar.

Populist Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that in the election, "facing such a strong opponent as Viktor Orban was never easy, yet he earned the trust of the majority of Hungarians and carries great hopes and expectations. He must not disappoint.”

Von der Leyen, who had like many EU officials avoided any public position on the Hungarian election, posted on X that "Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. Together, we are stronger. A country returns to its European path. The Union grows stronger.”

Orban had long demonized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, making his opposition to the leader in Kiev central to his now-failed reelection campaign.

While congratulating Magyar on X, Zelensky said that "we are ready for meetings and joint constructive work for the benefit of both nations, as well as for the sake of Europe’s peace, security, and stability."