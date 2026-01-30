EuroLeague fines Israeli team 12,000 euros for abusive chants at Turkish coach

ISTANBUL

The EuroLeague has imposed a fine of 12,000 euros ($14,300) on Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv following insulting chants directed at Greek team Panathinaikos’ Turkish head coach Ergin Ataman during last week’s game in Tel Aviv — a penalty widely viewed as modest.

The Round 24 EuroLeague matchup, held on Jan. 22 at Menora Mivtachim Arena, ended in a narrow 75-71 victory for the home side.

Prior to tip-off, around 300 Maccabi supporters gathered at the arena entrance, chanting profanities and derogatory remarks aimed at Atamani, who also coaches the Turkish national men’s basketball team.

The abusive behavior continued throughout the game and persisted after the final whistle as Ataman headed to the locker room.

In its statement, the EuroLeague said the sanction was issued “under disciplinary regulations for insulting chants by supporters during the match,” with no additional measures, such as bans or point deductions, applied.

Speaking after the match, Atatman praised his team’s performance but strongly condemned the conduct of the crowd.

“We fought hard and had many chances to win the game. That is the basketball side of it,” Ataman said. “But what happened outside the game is something else. We come here to do our job. If thousands of people wait in front of the locker room and insult me for 40 minutes, this is not basketball. This is not sport.”

The incident has reignited debate over crowd behavior in European basketball. Supporter groups in Spain, Italy and Grevve have previously protested the Israeli teams’ participation in the EuroLeague, citing similar misconduct.

Therefore, the fine was seen by many as lenient given the severity and duration of the chants.

The incident also follows a pattern of similar incidents involving Ataman, who was ejected from a playoff game last June for responding to anti-Türkiye chants and stormed the court during a friendly match in September 2024 to protest a political banner targeting Turkish Cyprus.