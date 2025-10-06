EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

KUWAIT CITY

The European Union is seeking a role in U.S. President Donald Trump's transitional authority for the Gaza Strip, its top diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters on Oct. 6.

"Yes we feel that Europe has a great role and we should be also on board with this," Kallas said, when asked if the EU wanted to take part in Trump's "Board of Peace."

The EU is a major aid donor to the Palestinians and has ties with both the Palestinian Authority and Israel, Kallas pointed out.

"I think Europe should be not only a payer, but we should also be a player," she said on the sidelines of an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Kuwait.

"We have worked on the peace plan... and we are working together with our Arab partners. They understand that it is in the interest of everybody if we are there, so hopefully also the Israelis agree to this," she added.

Last week, Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the conflict in Gaza that includes the territory's post-war governance.

Hamas and Israel are holding indirect talks about the proposal in Egypt this week.

Trump's plan stipulates that Gaza will be governed by a temporary technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee running day-to-day public services.

This committee will be overseen by the "Board of Peace" -- headed and chaired by Trump himself, with former British prime minister Tony Blair also involved.

This body is set to handle funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority completes a reform programme and takes back control of the strip.