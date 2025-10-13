EU says Russia 'gambling with war' with airspace violations

BRUSSELS
The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said Monday that Russia was "gambling with war", after a spate of Russian drones and military jets crossing into the bloc's airspace.

NATO has boosted its defenses along its eastern borders as it accused Moscow of testing the alliance's air defenses with drone incursions into several members and by flying military jets in Estonian airspace.

"Every time a Russian drone or plane violates our airspace, there is a risk of escalation, unintended or not. Russia is gambling with war," Kallas said during a visit to Kiev.

"To keep war at bay, we must translate the economic power of Europe into military deterrence," she added.

Kallas was in Kiev for talks on military and financial support for Ukraine, and especially its energy infrastructure, as Russia has resumed attacks on power plants ahead of winter.

Ukraine on Monday was forced to introduce power cuts across seven central and eastern regions as a result of the attacks, which Kiev has called "cynical."

"The enemy wants to affect the spirit and mood of our population," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said during a joint press conference with Kallas.

"This is especially cynical on the eve of winter," he added.

Ukraine retaliates by targeting Russian oil refineries, aiming to hamper funding of its war machine.

It has launched more than 30 strikes on Russian energy sites since the beginning of August, also triggering a spike in petrol prices inside Russia.

An oil depot was struck overnight in Russian-occupied Crimea, sparking a large fire, according to the region's Moscow-installed governor and a source in Ukraine's security services.

Meanwhile, a Russian drone struck a car carrying a married couple in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, killing them both, local authorities said.

Kallas also indicated that Brussels backed the delivery of US long-range Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine.

"We welcome all tools that make Ukraine stronger and Russia weaker," she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he may warn Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ukraine could get the cruise missiles if Moscow does not end its invasion.

Moscow has warned against supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks, saying it would be a major escalation.

