EU plans boosted Black Sea presence to counter Russia

BRUSSELS

The EU is looking to beef up its presence in the Black Sea and counter Russia's influence there with plans unveiled Wednesday to boost investments and better protect maritime infrastructure.

Brussels said it wants to "forge closer cooperation" with countries in the region — bar Russia — setting up a "maritime security hub" and strengthening trade links.

"An active role of the European Union is crucial in advancing security and peace in the Black Sea region especially with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Black Sea is a crucial trading route for Ukraine, one of the world's largest agricultural producers and exporters, but was turned into a naval battleground when Russia invaded its neighbour.

Under a strategy put forward Wednesday, the EU aims to strengthen information sharing and broaden coast-guard collaboration with Kiev as well as Moldova, Georgia, Türkiye, Armenia and Azerbaijan — most of which hope to join the 27-nation bloc.

The foreseen maritime security hub "will be Europe's early warning system in the Black Sea", EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told a press conference, adding it will help protect critical infrastructure such as offshore installations and undersea cables.

The plan also envisages upgrading ports, railways and roads to improve "military mobility so troops and equipment can be where they are needed, when they are needed", Kallas said.

A strengthened presence in the Black Sea, in collaboration with NATO, will also help combat the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia, she added.

“This new strategy for the Black Sea is also an invitation for closer cooperation on issues of interest to all countries around the Black Sea, including Turkey. We are committed to working closely with our partners and also to exchanging information about what is happening and what we can do about it with all Black Sea partners. And this is in Turkey’s interest as well,” Kallas said.

Russia uses a "ghost" fleet of tankers with opaque ownership to export embargoed crude oil and petroleum products.

Trade would also benefit, the EU says.

"We want to develop new energy, transport and digital corridors in the region that will connect us to the Caucasus and Central Asia," said Marta Kos, the EU's enlargement commissioner.

Bordered by two EU countries, Romania and Bulgaria, the sea lays on a trade route linking Europe to Asia without passing through Russia, that Brussels has been looking to foster.