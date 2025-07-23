EU pact ‘could stop hostile states using’ migrants

BRUSSELS
The EU migration pact could help member states prevent "hostile actors" from using migrants and refugees to put pressure on them, the bloc's rights agency said on July 23.

Some countries outside the European Union have repeatedly funneled migrants and refugees to the bloc's external borders to put pressure on the EU, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said in a paper on the topic.

The EU migration pact is due to come into force in mid-2026 and would allow countries to return rejected asylum applicants more quickly, the FRA said.

"The effective and speedy implementation of return procedures in full respect of applicable safeguards may discourage the instrumentalization of migrants and refugees," the FRA paper noted.

It said that EU countries could impose sanctions on "hostile" states or restrict the visas of people from those countries as part of a raft of measures to discourage the practice.

Poland, for instance, has accused Belarus and Russia of flying in or bussing people from Afghanistan, Iraq, Ethiopia and other nations to their borders with the EU member state before trying to direct them across.

Rights groups have subsequently accused Warsaw of unlawfully, and sometimes violently, forcing people back across its borders.

In 2023 and 2024, almost 60 people died along the EU land border with Belarus, many from hypothermia while stranded there, according to the FRA.

The new pact will allow EU members to prioritize the processing of asylum claims by those subject to this sort of instrumentalization, deploying additional staff to help, the FRA added.

"Instead of punishing migrants and refugees who are being used and abused for political gains, EU countries need to direct their measures towards the hostile actors," FRA director Sirpa Rautio said.

 

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
Four leading news organizations on July 24 said that their journalists in Gaza are facing the threat of starvation, as the number of hunger-related deaths has increased to 113 in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Türkiye’s textile and apparel industry is facing one of its most severe employment challenges in recent years, driven by a sharp decline in global demand and a wave of factory closures.  
Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
