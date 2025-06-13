EU extends Ukrainians' right to stay until March 2027

BRUSSELS

EU countries on Friday approved a one-year extension of the temporary protection offered to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's war, allowing them to stay in the bloc until March 2027.

Some 4.3 million Ukrainians are registered as refugees across the European Union, with Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic hosting the largest communities.

"While Russia continues to terrorise Ukrainian civilians with indiscriminate air strikes the EU continues to show its solidarity," said Tomasz Siemoniak, the interior minister of Poland, which holds the European Union's rotating presidency.

"We will continue to offer protection for millions of Ukrainian refugees for another year".

The 27-nation bloc granted Ukrainians temporary protections in the weeks after Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

After several roll-overs, the measure was set to expire next March — but it will now be extended until March 4, 2027.

The move, proposed by the European Commission last week, was backed by the European Council representing member states during a meeting of interior ministers in Luxembourg Friday with "unanimous support", the council said.

Ministers also started debating preparations for an end of the system — which is expected to see some Ukrainians return to their country, while others could seek the right to stay on in the bloc.

"The Polish presidency also initiated discussion on a strategy to phase out temporary protection once a just peace is achieved," said Siemoniak.

"In the near future, we will work towards common, EU-wide solutions in this area, including in the context of returns to Ukraine."

People benefitting from temporary protection enjoy the same rights across the EU, including a residence permit, access to the labour market and housing, medical assistance, social welfare and access to education.

EU states welcomed millions of Ukrainians with open arms in the early stages of the conflict but there are signs of patience wearing thin in some countries — with peace efforts stuttering as the conflict drags into its fourth year.

Poland — a staunch supporter of Kiev throughout the war and host to one million Ukrainian refugees — recently elected a president who wants to cut back their benefits.

And Germany — the largest single host with almost 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees — is also considering curbing benefits, as the national mood has hardened on immigration.

Last week the commission said it was putting in place "an exit strategy" stressing temporary protection was by definition temporary.