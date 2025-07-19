EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks

EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks

BRUSSELS
EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks

The European Union has introduced a new set of Schengen visa rules for Turkish citizens who have previously traveled to the area and complied with visa regulations, with the bloc's envoy to Ankara calling for the revival of negotiations on visa-free travel for Turks.

Under the updated system, eligible Turkish applicants can obtain multi-entry visas valid from six months up to five years, depending on their visa history, allowing for easier and faster travel across most EU member states.

Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski said the new rules respond to long-standing complaints by Turkish travelers about bureaucratic delays but cautioned that the changes alone will not resolve all issues.

“It will be much easier and much faster for Turkish citizens,” Ossowski told reporters in Ankara, noting the European Commission’s decision marks progress but that “it is urgent to reengage in this process of visa-free travel in the Schengen space and the EU.”

Ossowski said formal negotiations could restart after the summer to address the remaining benchmarks required for visa-free travel.

"We are ready, the Commission is ready to work closely with Turkish authorities," he added.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat confirmed the changes on July 18, explaining the gradual extension approach.

“For those who received their first visa, the second application will allow for a visa of up to six months, and then gradually one year, two years, three years and up to five years," he said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the initiative, noting that relevant Turkish institutions will continue to work in coordination with the European Commission to improve the Schengen visa application procedure for Turkish citizens.

The new visa rules apply only to Turkish citizens residing in Türkiye who apply for short-stay visas at EU consulates in the country. First-time applicants and truck drivers seeking professional visas remain excluded.

According to the European Commission’s official document titled “Adapted rules on the issuing of multiple-entry visas to Turkish nationals residing in Türkiye and applying in Türkiye for short-stay visa,” visa validity depends on the applicant’s prior visa usage and timing of the new application.

The system is designed for applicants with a clean visa history and no security concerns.

Multi-entry visas granted under the new rules are valid across the Schengen area, covering countries including Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and others. Ireland, not a Schengen member, and Denmark, which applies special national protocols, are exempt.

The Commission noted that the new approach will help EU countries focus consular resources on higher-risk applications, reduce pressure on visa processing centers, and improve overall efficiency.

Bolat said this is the first time Turkish citizens have seen such visa facilitation for long-term and multiple-entry Schengen visas.

"The EU Commission has now created a new document focused on visa simplification and faster processing, and sent it to member states," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity

Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity
Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges

Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges
Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region

Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region
Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiyes backing: US envoy

Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiye's backing: US envoy
Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks

Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks
Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty

Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty
Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin

Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿