EU eases Schengen visa rules for Turks

BRUSSELS

The European Union has introduced a new set of Schengen visa rules for Turkish citizens who have previously traveled to the area and complied with visa regulations, with the bloc's envoy to Ankara calling for the revival of negotiations on visa-free travel for Turks.

Under the updated system, eligible Turkish applicants can obtain multi-entry visas valid from six months up to five years, depending on their visa history, allowing for easier and faster travel across most EU member states.

Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski said the new rules respond to long-standing complaints by Turkish travelers about bureaucratic delays but cautioned that the changes alone will not resolve all issues.

“It will be much easier and much faster for Turkish citizens,” Ossowski told reporters in Ankara, noting the European Commission’s decision marks progress but that “it is urgent to reengage in this process of visa-free travel in the Schengen space and the EU.”

Ossowski said formal negotiations could restart after the summer to address the remaining benchmarks required for visa-free travel.

"We are ready, the Commission is ready to work closely with Turkish authorities," he added.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat confirmed the changes on July 18, explaining the gradual extension approach.

“For those who received their first visa, the second application will allow for a visa of up to six months, and then gradually one year, two years, three years and up to five years," he said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the initiative, noting that relevant Turkish institutions will continue to work in coordination with the European Commission to improve the Schengen visa application procedure for Turkish citizens.

The new visa rules apply only to Turkish citizens residing in Türkiye who apply for short-stay visas at EU consulates in the country. First-time applicants and truck drivers seeking professional visas remain excluded.

According to the European Commission’s official document titled “Adapted rules on the issuing of multiple-entry visas to Turkish nationals residing in Türkiye and applying in Türkiye for short-stay visa,” visa validity depends on the applicant’s prior visa usage and timing of the new application.

The system is designed for applicants with a clean visa history and no security concerns.

Multi-entry visas granted under the new rules are valid across the Schengen area, covering countries including Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and others. Ireland, not a Schengen member, and Denmark, which applies special national protocols, are exempt.

The Commission noted that the new approach will help EU countries focus consular resources on higher-risk applications, reduce pressure on visa processing centers, and improve overall efficiency.

Bolat said this is the first time Turkish citizens have seen such visa facilitation for long-term and multiple-entry Schengen visas.

"The EU Commission has now created a new document focused on visa simplification and faster processing, and sent it to member states," he added.