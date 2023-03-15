EU chief wants ‘level playing field’ with China

EU chief wants ‘level playing field’ with China

STRASBOURG
EU chief wants ‘level playing field’ with China

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on March 13 she wants to avoid economic dependence on Beijing, but not fully “decouple” the EU’s economy from China.

Explaining the stance she took last week when she visited U.S President Joe Biden, Brussels’ top official said the European Union was merely seeking a level playing field.

The pair’s joint statement was a small step in resolving differences over trans-Atlantic trade, but came as Washington is mobilizing allies to form an anti-China front.

EU member states differ over how to approach the stand-off, with some more wary than others about being dragged into a US-led confrontation with Beijing.

Some officials in Brussels privately expressed annoyance that von der Leyen might have inked a statement, even a simple promise of more talks, without consulting EU capitals.

One said that for a subject involving the EU’s geopolitical positioning, von der Leyen should have had “a mandate” from the member states.

But von der Leyen stressed that Europe is just trying to ensure it minimizes its economic dependency on China rather than picking sides in a fight.

“For the European Union it is important to de-risk, but not to ‘decouple,’ from China,” she told AFP during an interview organized by the European Newsroom project.

“De-risk means we do not want dependencies, like we’ve experienced with Russia on fossil fuels. We do not want dependency for example on critical raw materials. Therefore, we are diversifying away and we are strengthening our supply chains with like-minded partners,” she said.

“What we want is a level playing field. So, fair access for our companies to the Chinese market, transparency about subsidies, very clear commitment to respect intellectual property.”

ARTS & LIFE Rock legend Lou Reed’s tai chi book to be published

Rock legend Lou Reed’s tai chi book to be published
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rock legend Lou Reed’s tai chi book to be published

    Rock legend Lou Reed’s tai chi book to be published

  2. Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region

    Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region

  3. IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3 bln to Argentina

    IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3 bln to Argentina

  4. Antakya’s künefe receives protected status

    Antakya’s künefe receives protected status

  5. 161 suspects detained in anti-drug op

    161 suspects detained in anti-drug op
Recommended
Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region

Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region
IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3 bln to Argentina

IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3 bln to Argentina
SunExpress announces 26 new routes

SunExpress announces 26 new routes
Quake concerns hit ready-to-wear trade

Quake concerns hit ready-to-wear trade
Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals
SVB collapse a headache for US Fed before rate decision

SVB collapse a headache for US Fed before rate decision
WORLD North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.

ECONOMY Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region

Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region

Ongoing debris removal work in 11 earthquake-affected provinces has put food safety on the agenda, as experts warn that dumping building rubble on or near farmlands can cause unprecedented harm to not only food crops but also the environment.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye’s national billiard team defeated Sweden in the final of the UMB World Three-Cushion Championship for National Teams, achieving this success for the third time in a row.