EU chief unveils 800-billion-euro European defense plan

EU chief unveils 800-billion-euro European defense plan

BRUSSELS
EU chief unveils 800-billion-euro European defense plan

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives to give a press conference on the "Defence package" at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels on March 4, 2025.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday presented a five-part plan to mobilize some 800 billion euros for Europe's defense — and help provide "immediate" military support for Ukraine after Washington suspended aid.

"A new era is upon us," the European Commission president said in a letter presenting the plan to EU leaders, two days before a summit aimed at cementing joint action on support for Ukraine and European security longer term.

"Europe faces a clear and present danger on a scale that none of us has seen in our adult lifetime," she wrote, as she outlined options for funding a European defense surge.

"'ReArm Europe' could mobilize close to 800 billion euros of defense expenditures for a safe and resilient Europe," she told reporters in Brussels as she outlined the contents of her plan.

Part one involves proposing that the EU suspend strict budget rules to allow member states to ramp up their spending on defense.

"This will allow member states to significantly increase their defense expenditures without triggering the excessive deficit procedure," she said, referring to a procedure that forces governments to bring deficit levels down if they violate the rules.

The second proposal will be a new "instrument" that will provide 150 billion euros of loans to member states for defense investment.

"This is basically about spending better — and spending together," said von der Leyen. "We are talking about pan-European capability domains — for example: air and missile defense, artillery systems, missiles and ammunition drones and anti-drone systems."

"With this equipment, member states can massively step up their support to Ukraine. So, immediate military equipment for Ukraine," she said.

The third component would involve using the existing EU budget "to direct more funds towards defense-related investments."

That would include allowing member states to repurpose so-called "cohesion" funds targeted at helping the development of poorer European countries — and using them for defense.

The last two areas of action would involve the bloc's lending arm the European Investment Bank — which EU states want to drop limits on lending to defense firms — and a savings and investments union to help companies access capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump's direct outreach to Russia on ending the Ukraine war has thrown the country's future into question and left Europe reeling on the sidelines.

Thursday's Brussels summit — on the heels of weekend crisis talks also involving Britain and NATO — comes as Europe contemplates the stark prospect of the United States withdrawing longer-term support from Ukraine and more broadly from its European allies.

"We are living in the most momentous and dangerous of times," von der Leyen said. "This is a moment for Europe, and we are ready to step up."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
LATEST NEWS

  1. US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

    US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

  2. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

  3. Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

    Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

  4. CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

    CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

  5. Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

    Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief
Recommended
US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
Israels mission against Hamas not accomplished: New military chief

Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief
New Delhi vows to flatten monster garbage pile

New Delhi vows to flatten monster garbage pile
Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found

Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found
Arab summit in Cairo adopts Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan

Arab summit in Cairo adopts Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal

Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal
Zelensky appeals to Trump after aid halt

Zelensky appeals to Trump after aid halt
WORLD US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

The White House confirmed on March 5 that a U.S. envoy had spoken directly with Hamas after reports, citing two sources familiar with the discussion, emerged on a U.S.-based news website.
ECONOMY European security, economy without Türkiye impossible, says business leader

European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader

Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe's future is both undeniable and multifaceted, encompassing critical areas such as security, trade and economic partnerships, according to Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿