EU 'aware' of claims Iran sent missiles to Russia, denied by Tehran

EU 'aware' of claims Iran sent missiles to Russia, denied by Tehran

BRUSSELS
EU aware of claims Iran sent missiles to Russia, denied by Tehran

The European Union said Monday its allies had shared intelligence Iran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, a claim that Tehran rejected but that the Kremlin did not explicitly deny.

U.S. media outlets reported last week that Washington believed Iran had transferred the weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, citing anonymous sources.

"We are aware of the credible information provided by allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia," EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

"We are looking further into it with our member states and if confirmed, this delivery would represent a substantive material escalation in Iran's support for Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."

Stano added that "the EU leaders' unanimous position has always been clear. The European Union will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran".

Iran's foreign ministry said it "strongly" rejected accusations it had a role in exporting arms to Russia.

The West has been warning Tehran against sending Russia missiles for months, and the EU has already repeatedly hit Iran with sanctions for supplying drones to Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

  'Severe' response 

"We strongly reject the claims on Iran's role in exporting arms to one side of the war," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said during a weekly press conference.

The Kremlin did not issue a denial on Monday when asked specifically about the Wall Street Journal report that Iran had sent missiles.

"We have seen this report, it is not every time that this kind of information is true," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive areas."

The United States has said any deliveries would invoke a "severe" response and damage Tehran's efforts to improve relations with the West following the country's election of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian as president.

Faced with punishing Western sanctions, Moscow has turned to Iran and North Korea for weapons supplies to keep its war machine going in Ukraine.

Ukraine says it has been attacked with Iranian-designed Shahed drones on an almost daily basis from Russia, and has found fragments of North Korean missiles on its territory.

The reported delivery of missiles to Russia comes as the Kremlin has once again stepped up its bombing campaign against Ukraine's key infrastructure ahead of winter.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

    Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

  2. Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

    Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

  3. Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

    Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

  4. Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

    Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

  5. Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads

    Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads
Recommended
Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly
Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia
Harris takes fight to Trump in fiery presidential debate

Harris takes fight to Trump in fiery presidential debate
196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report

196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report
US urges Israel to reassess military rules after Turkish-American activist’s death

US urges Israel to reassess military rules after Turkish-American activist’s death
Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official

Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official
Blinken says Israeli killing of US-Turkish activist unprovoked and unjustified

Blinken says Israeli killing of US-Turkish activist 'unprovoked and unjustified'
WORLD Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians took a seat among member states at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, a new right accorded to the delegation despite not being a full member of the body.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, emphasized on Monday the necessity for Türkiye to maintain a tight monetary policy to improve and sustainably decrease inflation expectations, anticipating a gradual easing by the first quarter of 2025.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿