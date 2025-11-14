Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged Türkiye’s continued support for people facing oppression worldwide, during a human rights event in Istanbul.

"I send my messages of solidarity from here to our friends in Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and many other places who are going through difficult times, especially our Palestinian brothers struggling to heal their wounds," Erdoğan said at the event on Nov. 14.

Reflecting on his more than 20 years in office, Erdoğan said he has consistently stood with those wronged despite obstacles.

“As long as there is oppression, repression and discrimination, there will be those who resist. The darkness of injustice cannot drown out the light of truth," he added. "Truth will eventually find a way. We will defend justice against oppression."

The event, hosted by the Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation, included an exhibition depicting the life of African American revolutionary and human rights activist Malcolm X. Şenler, a Turkish writer, is recognized for her activism improving the status of conservative women in Turkish society and for designing the modern “türban,” a variant of the traditional headscarf in Anatolia.

Erdoğan drew parallels between Şenler and Malcolm X, praising their dedication to human rights. “Both of these figures, who paid a heavy price, have earned their place in both history and hearts. May God keep us on their path,” he said.

Şenler’s advocacy is credited with sparking the first debates over headscarf use in Turkish universities.

