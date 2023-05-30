Erdoğan vows new era in economy

ANKARA
The government can concentrate on the main issues on the agenda as the election uncertainty has disappeared, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 30, noting that they would work with the business world to find solutions to the current economic problems.

“We have written this unique success story, which has left its mark on the last 21 years, together, acting in cooperation with the public-private sector. Hopefully, we will continue on the same line from now on... We will seek solutions to the problems faced by our country, together with a common mind,” Erdoğan said, addressing the 79th General Assembly of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Erdoğan underlined the government’s determination to take steps to compensate for the loss of welfare experienced by some segments of society.

“We are strictly committed to our policy of not allowing our citizens to be crushed by inflation. We have not made any concessions on this issue throughout our 21 years in power,” he said.

He pledged to lower the inflation to single digits again. “It was us who had lowered the inflation, which had plagued the Turkish economy for years, to single-digit figures, thereby easing our people’s burden. We will achieve the same in this period as well. We will inshallah see together the positive ramifications as the fluctuations in the global economy calm down,” he said.

Addressing the business world, Erdogan said, “I ask you not to give credit to the doomsayers who always paint bad pictures about the Turkish economy every time they open their mouths.” said.

Calling on the business world, Erdoğan said, “I ask you not to give credit to the doomsayers who always paint bad pictures about the Turkish economy every time they open their mouths.”

The president promised the businessmen to ease the visa procedures to travel abroad. “We will solve the problem that has recently become political blackmail,” he said.

Taking more initiatives for the settlement of international crises, Türkiye will work to restore peace and stability in its region, the president stated.

“Besides our diplomatic ties, we will also strengthen our economic and trade relations with the countries of the region,” he added.

The government’s goal is to establish a belt of peace and security in its environment, stretching from Europe to the Black Sea, the Caucasus to the Middle East to North Africa, he stated.

“We have already ironed out our problems with the friendly and brotherly countries,” he said.

Ankara has reinforced its bonds with the Turkic world, advanced its relations with the Islamic world, opened a new window to Asia through the initiative Asia Anew, built solid cooperations with the African peoples on a win-win basis, consolidated its presence in Latin America and developed close relations with all sides in the Balkans, Erdoğan stated.

“We have enhanced our dialogue with Western countries in line with common interests. We have shared the burden for the solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. With the grain shipment and prisoner exchange deals, we have shown that a diplomatic solution is possible. Most importantly, we have prevented Türkiye from becoming a party to a conflict that would end in disaster.”

TURKEY, Elections,

  Erdoğan vows new era in economy

