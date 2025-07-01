Erdoğan vows AKP will be 'on ground in full force'

Erdoğan vows AKP will be 'on ground in full force'

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows AKP will be on ground in full force

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 1 that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will hit the ground "in full force" following an upcoming consultation camp.

"Thank God, we are advancing on our path in harmony and coordination with our organization," Erdoğan said at an AKP event in Istanbul.

The party’s annual consultation camp will be held on July 11-13 in the capital Ankara's Kızılcahamam district, a traditional venue for internal party discussions.

Erdoğan said the meeting would serve as a launchpad for a renewed mobilization effort and the party will emerge "strengthened and energized."

"We are fighting shoulder to shoulder for a common cause and common troubles," Erdoğan told party members. "We will continue on our path with determination, without getting tired or weary, with the slogan of 'Türkiye first.' It is not befitting of this cadre to stop and be complacent.”

Erdoğan said the summer campaign is aimed at "widening the gap with the opposition."

“We will work hard, we will go door to door," he said. "Our women and youth branches will also take to the field and carry out important work. We will be on the field together in full force. We will strengthen our heart bond with our nation."

Praising the AKP’s grassroots machinery, Erdoğan said the party was built on solidarity, not self-interest.

"Our interests did not bring us together. We did not run for these positions for a seat or a position," he said.

"We are only here to serve the people and gain the consent of the people. We are in the AKP to serve our nation. We are together to be a bridge between hearts."

Erdoğan said the ruling party has never lost its drive to serve the nation.

"All 86 million are our brothers, a part of our soul," he said. "We exist for the nation and we will do whatever it wants. The AKP is the party of the nation. We have always been the companions of the poor, the destitute, the helpless, not the elites."

Highlighting the government’s performance, Erdoğan said the AKP-led administration had transformed the country across sectors, including transportation, education and defense.      

"The opposition cannot hold a candle to us in the service race," he said. "There is a consciousness in the municipalities of the [ruling] People’s Alliance to keep the promises they made in the squares. In our municipalities, there is not complaining but producing solutions."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

    Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

  2. Erdoğan vows AKP will be 'on ground in full force'

    Erdoğan vows AKP will be 'on ground in full force'

  3. Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

    Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

  4. Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

    Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

  5. Greek Cyprus plans to invite Türkiye to summit

    Greek Cyprus plans to invite Türkiye to summit
Recommended
Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress
CHP steps up election preparations with nationwide drive

CHP steps up election preparations with nationwide drive
Bahçeli calls for swift disarmament of PKK

Bahçeli calls for swift disarmament of PKK
Former İzmir mayor among 120 detained over corruption probe

Former İzmir mayor among 120 detained over corruption probe
4 detained over publishing cartoon of Prophet Muhammad

4 detained over publishing cartoon of Prophet Muhammad
Airborne response intensifies as wildfires continue to rage on across Türkiye

Airborne response intensifies as wildfires continue to rage on across Türkiye
WORLD Trump says will take a look at deporting Musk

Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he could consider deporting Elon Musk, after the South African-born billionaire slammed his flagship spending bill.
ECONOMY Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

The meeting of the Türkiye-European Union High-Level Dialogue on Trade was held in the capital Ankara on July 1.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿