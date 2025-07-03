Erdoğan to attend ECO summit in Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to attend ECO summit in Azerbaijan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the leaders’ summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, which will focus on a new vision for the 10-member organization.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan will lead the Turkish delegation at the ECO summit to take place on July 4 in Khankendi, a city in Karabakh, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation in the 2020 war.

Hosted by Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev, with the theme of “A new ECO vision for a sustainable and resilient future against climate change,” the 17th ECO summit will convene heads of states and governments, ministers as well as observers, including Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar.

Erdoğan will address the summit and hold bilateral meetings with participant leaders, read the statement.

Founded by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan in 1985, the ECO today has 10 member states, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be present at the summit, where the Taliban is also expected to send a delegation.

Erdoğan is expected to meet Aliyev and Sharif along with other leaders attending the meeting. The three countries have recently vowed to deepen their ties in all fields, including trade, economy and the defense industry.

The summit features a dynamic and inclusive ECO week which kicked off on July 1 across multiple cities in Azerbaijan.

“Thanks to the initiative and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, this year marks the inaugural ECO Week involving a wide range of stakeholders. All these events are aimed at developing a shared vision for the future of the Economic Cooperation Organization for the next ten years,” ECO Secretary-General Asad M. Khan said in a statement.

The ECO week includes a series of thematic forums aimed at advancing youth engagement, gender inclusion and economic connectivity within the region.

A youth forum with its thematic focus on “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” was held in Aghdam on July 1.

ECO Women Forum focused on “Enhancing the Role of Women for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” launched in Lachin, while the sixth Business Forum is gathering business leaders and investors in Fuzuli, under the theme of “Investment and Trade Promotion as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO Region.”

 

