Erdoğan says OIC's role key in stopping Israeli aggression

ISTANBUL
The actions and decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are crucial in stopping Israel's ongoing aggression against Palestine and Lebanon, Türkiye's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Nov. 11.

Erdoğan "underscored the significance of the decisions and actions to be taken by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to halt Israeli aggression," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X following a meeting between the president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Selman on the sidelines of a summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Erdoğan, who was in Riyadh to attend the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the OIC and the Arab League, discussed regional and international issues with Bin Salman, as well as bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity among Muslim countries to stop Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye has started an initiative for an arms embargo against Israel under the United Nations in order to put an end to the Israeli aggression and that efforts to secure greater endorsement for this initiative will increasingly continue," the directorate added.

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

