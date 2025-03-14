Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'

Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia unacceptable

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unity and territorial integrity carry “fundamental” importance, also calling separatist approaches in the Balkan country “unacceptable.”

Erdoğan made the remarks during a closed-door meeting with Denis Becirovic, the chair of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidency, at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Presidential Office, said an official Turkish statement.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the meeting focused on recent developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as regional issues.

Erdoğan said he is closely following the situation after a court ruling against Milorad Dodik, the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serb entity Republika Srpska (RS), and has also been in contact with regional leaders.

A Bosnian court last month sentenced Dodik to a year in prison and barred him from politics for six years for defying the authority of the top international official overseeing the implementation of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war.

Following the ruling, the RS National Assembly voted to ban state institutions – including the Supreme Judicial and Prosecutorial Council, the Prosecutor's Office, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) – from operating within the RS entity.

Dodik, who signed measures defying Bosnia’s Constitution, said he would not comply with court or prosecutors’ summons once the disputed laws take effect, claiming he would be protected by Republika Srpska police.

National media have called the actions a "coup," while the Bosnian Constitutional Court annulled his controversial decisions.

During Friday’s meeting, Erdoğan stressed the importance of de-escalating tensions within Bosnia and Herzegovina’s constitutional framework and the rule of law. He called for a broad social consensus to maintain the country’s unity and rejected separatist efforts.

He also emphasized the need to maintain peace and stability in the Balkans amid growing regional and global security challenges and reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

    ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

  2. Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

    Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

  3. 5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

    5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

  4. Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

    Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

  5. Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'

    Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'
Recommended
Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink
Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

Top EU court rejects PKK appeal
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of 4 others

Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of 4 others
Pro-Palestinian protesters fill NYs Trump Tower

Pro-Palestinian protesters fill NY's Trump Tower
Syrian Druze clerics visit Israel for first time in decades

Syrian Druze clerics visit Israel for first time in decades
Mexico reports 22 measles cases after US outbreak

Mexico reports 22 measles cases after US outbreak
WORLD Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte failed to attend in person at the International Criminal Court on Friday at the opening of the crimes against humanity hearing over his deadly crackdown on narcotics.

ECONOMY Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

The construction sector production index increased for the third month in a row on an annual basis in January.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿